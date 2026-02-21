Trail News

Love story for all ages takes people through emergence of the Métis Nation

Examining Métis history

Photo: Submitted Where Have All the Buffalo Gone? by Axis Theatre will take place on Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. in The Bailey Theatre as part of the TECK Family Series.

Where Have All The Buffalo Gone? is a love story for all ages that starts in creation among the stars and ends in 2024, transcending time as it follows two souls through seven different periods of Métis history.

Filled with stories about the Sun Traveller and the Callihoo family, the performance — presented by the Trail and District Arts Council and Rossland Council for Arts and Culture — is a theatre piece that incorporates fiddle music, jigging, and a life-like buffalo puppet.

Where Have All the Buffalo Gone? by Axis Theatre will take place on Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. in The Bailey Theatre as part of the TECK Family Series.

Inspired by historical events of the Métis people of Canada, this original play for young audiences explores the loves, the losses and the fight of Treaty 6’s Métis people — and their love and kinship to the buffalo.

The play takes the audience through the emergence of the Métis Nation across the plains, then leads into the robust colonization that arises from the fur trade, the disappearance of the buffalo, as well as the political uprising of the Métis Association of Alberta in the 1930s.

The creative team consists of playwright Tai Amy Grauman, director Amanda Testini, co-director and sound designer Chris McGregor, set, props and buffalo designer Dusty Hagerüd and costume designer Alaia Hamer.

“Axis Theatre aims to engage young people in an interactive experience that educate, inspire, and transform by incorporating puppetry, movement, live music, and improvisation to expand the meaning and impact of the stories presented,” said Charles Bailey marketing manager Vicky Jones.

Axis Theatre is grateful to live, work, and play on the unceded, traditional territories of the Coast Salish peoples – sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh), and xwməθkwəy̓ əm (Musqueam) nations. A special thank you to the Axis Theater company’s sponsors: The Downie-Wenjack and Chris Spencer Foundations.

The show is 55 minutes long with a 15-minute question-and-answer after the show, and is suitable for kids in Grade 4 to 12, their families and the young at heart to enjoy together.