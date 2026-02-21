Trail News

Kootenay - Boundary to host open houses about wildfire risk reduction

Wildfire risk conversation

It pays to be fire smart in the Kootenay Boundary and now there is a forum to discuss how to reduce the risks of wildfires and arm you with the tools for fuel management.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) FireSmart and emergency management team, alongside Cabin Resource Management and CR Professional, is running a series of open houses focused on wildfire risk reduction in the regional district.

The open houses will also give people the tools to help protect communities and ecosystems in the wildland urban interface (WUI).

“Residents who attend will learn how landscape-level plans, fuel treatments — including prescribed fire — and in-community FireSmart actions all work together to strengthen community resiliency,” noted the RDKB in a press release.

The first stop will be in the city of Greenwood on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. in the McArthur Centre (1355 Veterans' Lane).

That will be followed by an open house on Tuesday, March 10 in Montrose at 6 p.m. in the Montrose Community Hall (490 Ninth Ave.). The next night the same show will take place in Warfield at 6 p.m. in the Warfield Community Hall (900 Shutek Dr.).

On Thursday, March 12 the open house will be in Trail at 6 p.m. in the JL Crowe Secondary School (1300 Frances Moran Rd.).