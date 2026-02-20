Provincial coroners service shows significant dip in overdose deaths in Kootenay - Boundary

Trail News

Photo: File Fentanyl and its analogues continue to be the most common substance detected in expedited toxicological testing.

Although unregulated drug deaths in 2025 across B.C. were down 21 per cent from the previous year, Kootenay - Boundary statistics from the B.C. Coroners Service show an 18 per cent decrease.

For the local health areas of inquiry — including Trail, Nelson, Castlegar and Grand Forks — new data released Thursday from the B.C. Centre on Disease Control (BCCDC) on the toxic drug crisis deaths showed 31 people passing, down from 38 people in 2024 across the four health areas.

For B.C., the number of deaths in 2025 was 1,826 recorded deaths, the lowest number of deaths since 2020 (1,775 deaths). In 2024 there were 2,315 deaths.

For 2025, Trail had 11 overdose deaths, a rate of 53.5 per 100,000 population, the 12th highest such rate for a local health area in B.C. — and the highest in the Southern Interior — out of over 80 listed areas by the B.C. Coroners Service. In 2024, Trail had 12 people pass from overdose, for a 56.9 rate (rank 20th).

Ranked 17th in 2025 in the province was Grand Forks (four deaths) with a 43.2 rate per 100,000 population, but it was a significant drop from 2024 in which the local health area was ranked eighth with nine deaths (94.8) from overdose.

Castlegar had a reduction of one death in 2025, down to six, for a rate of 38 overdose deaths per 100,000 population (24th rank). Nelson remained the same at 10 unregulated drug deaths for 2025 compared to 2024 — a rate of 34.1 deaths per 100,000 population — but rose in rank to 29th from 44th.

According to the Coroners Service, there were 136 and 141 suspected unregulated drug deaths in November and December 2025 in B.C., respectively. The number of unregulated drug deaths in November and December equates to about 4.5 deaths per day.

In 2025, deaths among those between the ages of 30 and 59 accounted for 69 per cent of drug-toxicity deaths in the province, and 77 per cent were male. Forty-eight per cent of deaths reported occurred in a private residence, compared with 20 per cent outdoors.

By Health Authority, in 2025, the highest number of unregulated drug deaths were in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health Authorities (533 and 484 deaths, respectively), making up 56 per cent of all such deaths.

