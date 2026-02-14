Trail News

A Fireside Chat with Howard Katkov and Mark Schroetel

The future of Red Mtn.

Photo: Red Mountain Resort website A Fireside Chat is an honest, wide-ranging discussion on the evolution of one of North America’s most independent ski destinations.

Join podcast host Stu Winchester, from the Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast, in conversation with Red Mountain Resort president, Mark Schroetel, and chairman of the board, Howard Katkov, for an honest, wide-ranging discussion on the evolution of one of North America’s most independent ski destinations.

In this recorded webinar from Feb. 4, the group reflects on Red’s growth, the values that have shaped the resort and surrounding community, and what’s ahead for Rossland as a four-season mountain town.

“From building a culture rooted in authenticity to navigating long-term development, real estate, and community expansion, this fireside chat offers an inside look at the people and thinking behind Red’s next chapter,” the resort noted in a release this week.

“Whether you’re a longtime visitor, a homeowner, or simply curious about the future of independent mountain resorts, this conversation provides meaningful context on what makes Red different and why so many people choose to be part of it.”

What you will hear:

Howard Katkov on the early vision and growth of Red Mountain;

Mark Schroetel on leading the resort into its next phase;

The role of community in shaping the Red experience;

How Rossland continues to evolve as a year-round destination; and

Perspective on development, real estate, and long-term opportunity.

Whether you’re already part of the Red community or just beginning to explore it, this is a chance to hear directly from the people shaping its future.