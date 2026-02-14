Trail News

Ballet Jörgen brings beloved Shakespeare comedy to stage in Trail

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Photo: Submitted

Canada's preeminent classical touring ballet company Ballet Jörgen will present their update of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Bailey Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 18 (7 p.m.) as part of the Performing Arts Trail series.

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of his most beloved comedies. A fun, appealing story of four young lovers from Athens who find themselves in a forest inhabited by mischievous fairies who manipulate both the humans and the other sprites.

A lighthearted, and humourous tale of love and misguided magic set in motion by the mischievous trickster Puck.

The ballet adaptation is set to Mendelssohn’s 1827 concert overture and 1843 instrumental score which includes the famous Wedding March.

This ballet pays tribute to the magic of Northern Canada by using its woodland, tundra landscapes and creatures of the forest such as moose, beavers, bears and squirrels as inspiration.

Adding to the magic, each performance features up to 10 young dancers from Castlegar, Trail and Rossland, performing alongside Ballet Jörgen’s acclaimed company as part of their celebrated Local Participant Program. It’s a rare and meaningful opportunity for aspiring dancers ages nine to 17 to share the stage with professionals.

The show lasts for two hours, including intermission, and is choreographed by Bengt Jörgen, C.M.

Ballet Jörgen

Founded in 1987, Ballet Jörgen is a national organization headquartered in Toronto that is focused on making the arts accessible for all Canadians, with a special focus on underserved communities and demographics.

The company is known for the warmth and beauty of its productions, and was the 2011 winner of The National Arts Centre Award for Distinguished Contribution to Touring.

In 2019 artistic director and CEO Bengt Jörgen was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada “for his commitment to promoting ballet in Canada as a choreographer and artistic director.”