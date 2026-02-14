Trail News

No one hurt after Trail, B.C. home hit with bullets

Bullets shot into home

Photo: Colin Dacre The Trail RCMP are seeking the public's help in the investigation of a shooting in the community.

Police are investigating a shooting in Trail, B.C. last weekend.

RCMP say they were called on Feb. 7 at 10:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired into a home on Larose Street in East Trail.

Officers arrived and determined that the gunfire had occurred earlier that morning at around 5:40 a.m.

“Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, followed by the sound of a vehicle leaving the area,” said a police news release.

“Residents were inside the home at the time of the incident but left shortly after the incident. Police located the residents a short time later at another location in Trail and confirmed that no one was injured.”

RCMP say the shooting was targeted and not random.

Mounties are asking for anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage from the Rossland Hill / Highway 3B corridor in either direction of travel between 5:15 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566.