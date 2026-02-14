No one hurt after Trail, B.C. home hit with bullets
Bullets shot into home
Police are investigating a shooting in Trail, B.C. last weekend.
RCMP say they were called on Feb. 7 at 10:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired into a home on Larose Street in East Trail.
Officers arrived and determined that the gunfire had occurred earlier that morning at around 5:40 a.m.
“Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, followed by the sound of a vehicle leaving the area,” said a police news release.
“Residents were inside the home at the time of the incident but left shortly after the incident. Police located the residents a short time later at another location in Trail and confirmed that no one was injured.”
RCMP say the shooting was targeted and not random.
Mounties are asking for anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage from the Rossland Hill / Highway 3B corridor in either direction of travel between 5:15 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, to contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566.
More Trail News
- $300,000 of bikes stolenKelowna - 5:11 pm
- Bullets shot into homeTrail - 4:07 pm
- Heat to quarter-finalsSports - 4:04 pm
- Looking at more bus stopsSummerland - 3:54 pm
- Probe into Trump's threatsCanada/U.S. - 3:43 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gremlin West Kootenay BC SPCA >