Trail News

Remi Drolet finishes in middle of pack in sprint classic

Top finish eludes R. Drolet

Photo: Kevin Light/Canadian Olympic Committee Remi Drolet.

A top-30 spot eluded Rossland’s Remi Drolet in the men’s sprint classic in cross-country skiing at the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Corina.

Drolet finished 56th (3:27.52) — in a field of 94 athletes — in the elimination-style heats on the 1.5-kilometre course at the Tesaro Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Val di Femme, 20.35 off of the gold-medal winning pace.

Just ahead of Drolet on the Canadian side, Antoine Cyr finished 39th, Xavier McKeever was 41st and Tom Stephen skied to 47th spot.

After three rounds of heat racing, Norwegian Johannes Klaebo won gold (3:07.37), his second gold at Milano Cortina 2026. USA's Ben Ogden took silver, and Norway's Oskar Opstad Vike finished with bronze.

On Sunday, Drolet, 25, competed in the 20-km. skiathlon, placing 42nd among 75 participants.

Two other Canadians competed in the event, with Cyr placing 25th and Maximillian Hollman placing 27th.

This is Drolet's second Olympic Games, having also competed in Beijing in 2022.