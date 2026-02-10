Trail News

Rossland cross-country skier tops Canadian field, but lands 43rd overall in sprint classic

Drolet top finish for Canada

Photo: Borut Zivulovic Jasmine Drolet.

It was a top finish for a Canadian athlete but it was out of the medals for Rossland’s Jasmine Drolet at the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Corina, Italy.

The 23-year-old — at her first Olympics — placed 43rd in the cross-country skiing sprint classic on Tuesday at Tesero Cross-Country Stadium with a time of 3:54.63, 18 minutes and 42 seconds off of the gold-medal winning time.

Drolet led a trio of Canadians to the finish line, with Edmonton's Alison Mackie finishing 44th and Sonjaa Schmidt finishing 45th.

Linn Svahn led a Swedish podium sweep in the event as she claimed gold with a time of 4:03.05, almost a second ahead of compatriots Jonna Sundling (4:04.64) with Maja Dahlqvist in third (4:07.88).

On Saturday, Drolet placed 38th in the international field in the women’s cross country skiing 10 kilometre + 10 kilometre skiathlon.

Top Canadian was Mackie in 22nd, followed by Drolet, then Katherine Stewart-Jones, of Chelsea, Que., in 45th and Victoria's Amelia Wells in 50th.

Frida Karlsson of Sweden won gold in the event on what was described as “energy-draining wet snow.” The cloud-covered race on a Dolomite mountain course was familiar to the World Cup competitors but it was on soft snow conditions in a relatively warm 5 C.

In skiathlon, all skiers start together, racing the first 10 km. using the classic technique before switching skis and poles to race the final 10 km. in freestyle.