Rossland skier competes in skiathlon at Olympic Games

Rossland on world stage

Photo: Kevin Light/Canadian Olympic Committee Remi Drolet

Rossland was represented on the world stage early Sunday morning at the men's skiathlon Olympic event.

Remi Drolet, 25, competed in the 10km+10 km skiathlon at 3:30 a.m PST, placing 42nd among 75 participants.

In the skiathlon, athletes begin the race using the “classic” cross country technique, gliding along tracks in the snow, before switching to a “skate” technique at the halfway point.

Two other Canadians competed in the event, with Antoine Cyr placing 25th and Maximillian Hollman placing 27th.

On Saturday, Remi's sister Jasmine also competed in the skiathlon, placing 38th out of 70 participants.

This was Remi's second Olympic Games, having also competed in Beijing in 2022.