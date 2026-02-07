Trail News
Rossland's Jasmine Drolet makes Olympic debut in skiathlon Saturday morning
Drolet's Olympic debut
Photo: Borut Zivulovic
Jasmine Drolet
A Kootenay woman made her Olympic debut early Saturday morning, competing in the cross country skiing Skiathlon.
Jasmine Drolet, 23, placed 38 out of 70 participants in the women's 10km+10 km skiathlon.
The Rossland native placed second amongst Canadians in the event, behind teammate Alison Mackie in 22nd.
In the skiathlon, athletes begin the race using the “classic” cross country technique, gliding along tracks in the snow, before switching to a “skate” technique at the halfway point.
Jasmine's brother Remi is also competing in cross country skiing at the 2026 Olympic Games.
More Trail News
RECENT STORIES
- Sentencing date finally setKamloops - 9:00 am
- Hall's first of four eventsOlympic Games - 8:45 am
- Drolet's Olympic debutOlympic Games - 7:35 am
- Poll: Mortgage renewalsPoll - 7:30 am
- Gaskell takes to the slopesOlympic Games - 7:15 am
Real Estate
3889 Gallaghers Grange
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gremlin West Kootenay BC SPCA >
© 2026 Castanet.net