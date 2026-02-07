Trail News

Rossland's Jasmine Drolet makes Olympic debut in skiathlon Saturday morning

Drolet's Olympic debut

Photo: Borut Zivulovic Jasmine Drolet

A Kootenay woman made her Olympic debut early Saturday morning, competing in the cross country skiing Skiathlon.

Jasmine Drolet, 23, placed 38 out of 70 participants in the women's 10km+10 km skiathlon.

The Rossland native placed second amongst Canadians in the event, behind teammate Alison Mackie in 22nd.

In the skiathlon, athletes begin the race using the “classic” cross country technique, gliding along tracks in the snow, before switching to a “skate” technique at the halfway point.

Jasmine's brother Remi is also competing in cross country skiing at the 2026 Olympic Games.