Police now investigating cause of Wednesday morning fire in vacant building

Fire ‘suspicious’ in nature

Photo: Google streetview Two stations reported to the fire at the building — located at 550 Rossland Ave. in Trail — after a call came in at 6:30 a.m.

RCMP are investigating the cause of a structure fire at a vacant building in Trail Wednesday morning.

Two stations reported to the fire at the building — located at 550 Rossland Ave. in Trail — after a call came in at 6:30 a.m.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the fire, it is considered suspicious in nature,” said Chelan Baulne in a Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) statement.

As a result, the incident is under investigation by KBRFR and RCMP. No injuries were reported, and the building was confirmed to be vacant at the time of the incident.

Station 374 Trail responded with 13 firefighters, with additional support from five firefighters from station 371 Rossland. Upon arrival, crews observed visible smoke coming from the building, said Baulne. Firefighters immediately established scene control and initiated fire suppression operations.

“Crews conducted aggressive fire attack, successfully bringing the fire under control and preventing further extension,” Baulne said.