Clumsy counterfeit claim lands West Kootenay woman in jail

Photo: . FILE- police lights.

A poorly executed counterfeit scheme left a West Kootenay woman with some jail time and a ban from her regular 7-11.

In a brief Tuesday court appearance, Nicole Mellish pleaded guilty to using counterfeit money, March 11 2025.

Crown counsel Kevin Short told the court that Mellish came into the possession of some counterfeit $100 bills through means unknown, and embarked on a clumsy scheme to turn them into real cash.

Short said that "from a distance" the bills looked like $100 bills but when "up close and touching them" it was clear they were counterfeit.

Nevertheless, Mellish went into 7-11 that morning and bought around $150 worth of goods, including some headphones and jumper cables.

She got some change from the money she used, and left the store.

Then her partner in that crime put "the other half of the plan" in action.

The man Mellish was with went back into the store to return those items and that's when they were caught.

"The staff person in there at the time called the police," Short said.

The partner was then arrested, and he had a couple torn up counterfeit cent notes on him.

Mellish wasn't arrested at that time though, she was eventually charged and spent 14 days in custody, which amounts to 21 days of enhanced custody.

Mellish, who has no prior criminal record, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, meaning she has nine more days to serve.

She will also be on probation for 12 months and is banned from going within 100 metres of the 7-11 in Trail.

The fate of her crime partner is unknown, though he was arrested at the scene.