Trail News

Construction begins on new MRI suite at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

MRI suite works begins

Photo: File A new MRI suite will replace the current mobile MRI and be located in an integrated space within the hospital.

Medical imaging and diagnostic services in the Kootenay Boundary region took a step forward today as construction of a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite began at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

The new MRI suite will replace the current mobile MRI and be located in an integrated space within the hospital, part of the facility’s role as a regional oncology centre, level three trauma referral centre and regional stroke centre.

Expected to be finished in early 2028, the centre will be a permanent, more accessible MRI suite inside the hospital, including a new 1.5T MRI scanner.

The expanded MRI suite and new MRI scanner will “significantly increase diagnostic capacity at KBRH,” noted a release from Interior Health this afternoon, raising annual MRI volumes from about 4,400 to as many as 7,000 scans.

“The upgraded technology will improve imaging accuracy and efficiency, with faster scan times and smoother workflow,” the IH statement read.

For people in the region, having diagnostic services close to home makes a real difference, said Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee.

“This new MRI suite at KBRH means fewer long trips, faster answers, and better care for families throughout the region,” he said.

The additional space and equipment will also enable more complex exams to be performed on site, reducing the need for referrals to larger centres and helping patients receive timely medical care.

Following a bidding process, Interior Health selected Ledcor Construction Ltd. for the KBRH MRI suite expansion project, which began today. However, to ensure MRI services continue throughout construction, the existing mobile MRI will be relocated to an interim on-site position and accessed through a renovated area of the hospital’s administration wing.

“This approach will keep MRI operations running with minimal disruption to patients,” the IH statement read.

The project also includes upgrades to hospital parking, scheduled to occur during summer 2026 and summer 2027.