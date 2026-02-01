Trail News

Two shows at The Bailey Theatre mark Black history month

Black history month shows

Photo: Roberto Gonzalez Josephine.

The Trail and District Arts Council is staging two remarkable shows celebrating Black History Month, featuring outstanding music from across genres of the past century and honouring Black voices, stories, creativity and legacies.

On Monday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m., the international, award-winning, one-woman biographical musical “Josephine, a burlesque cabaret dream play,” comes to The Bailey Theatre as part of the Performing Arts Trail series.

The critically-acclaimed off-Broadway and international touring show Josephine returns to the West Kootenay with new content, new songs and some stunning new costumes. A combination of cabaret, theatre and dance, Tymisha Harris tells the story of the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African-American international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th Century.

Born in St. Louis and embraced by the world, Josephine Baker defied expectations at every turn — becoming a global star, a rule-breaker, and a figure whose life blended glamour, courage, and quiet rebellion. A story of resilience celebrating an artist that changed culture forever.

The show Josephine debuted in 2016 and has been touring the world, getting five-star reviews, selling out shows and winning awards at numerous festivals for outstanding solo performance and best show.

Tymisha Harris (aka “Tush”) is a powerhouse performer who has been performing professionally for over 25 years. Her early credits include assistant choreographer and backup dancing for the 90’s pop group N*SYNC, backup dancer for LFO, and a featured role in the hit movie series Bring It On.

More recent endeavours include the national tour of Rock of Ages, a European tour with the innovative and world-renowned Pilobulus Dance Theater Company, and founding member and assistant director and choreographer of the successful Orlando-based troupe, VarieTease. Tymisha will be joined on stage by a live jazz trio, led by local favourite Rob Fahie.

Ebony Roots

Then, on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Brandon Thornhill and Sound the Alarm bring their concert celebration of African Descent/Black music, Ebony Roots, to the theatre.

From 300-year-old spirituals to Motown, and everything in between, the show features a journey through Black music representing the evolving emancipation of the African-Descent community from the North American perspective.

This concert journeys through prison work-songs, passionate spirituals, iconic songs from the stage, to the emergence of Black Soul, R&B, blues and Motown, including a tribute to some of B.C.’s legacy artists.

Produced by Brandon Thornhill, with the support of Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre, the concert features a dynamic lineup of B.C.-based African Descent musicians: Brandon Thornhill and Leo D.E Johnson (vocalists), Olaf de Shield (MD/guitarist), Russell Jackson (bass), Carlos Joe Costa (percussion) and guest pianist Benjamin Sigerson.

African-American bass-baritone Brandon Thornhill is a performer and professional voice actor. In celebration of his bi-racial heritage, Brandon co-created/ produced Ebony Roots with Sound The Alarm Music Theatre which is a project that celebrates black musicians and the history of black music.

He has performed the roles of the Sergeant in Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Flora’s servant in La Traviata with Vancouver Opera. Brandon has also performed as a soloist in Inferno and Eurydice Fragments with re:Naissance as part of IndieFest 2024 and 2025. Brandon performed principal roles in Burnaby Lyric Opera’s productions of La Boheme as Schaunard and Il Barbiere di Siviglia as Don Basilio.

Single tickets for each show are $30 or $15 for common access card holders or those 30 years old or under.

For tickets call 250-368-9669 or drop into the Cedar Avenue Box Office from Monday to Friday between 12 and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online at purchase.trail-arts.com.