Trail News

All-year-round ice approved for Cominco Arena after new refrigeration upgrades

Summer iced in Trail

Photo: File Trail Memorial Centre Cominco Arena will have ice in all-year-round this year after city council approved the move.

The new refrigerated floor at Trail’s Cominco Arena has brought with it new possibilities, including year-round ice.

The ice is expected to remain in at the Trail Memorial Centre Cominco Arena for the entire year this year on a trial-run basis to gauge costs to keep it efficient.

The arena now has the infrastructure in place to both accommodate year-round ice on the floor side, as well as the dehumidification side, with the phase one and two heat recovery upgrades, said Trail facility maintenance manager, Brendan Oglow.

And, with “a lot of feedback” from user groups on the need and want to have year-round ice, said Oglow in his report to Trail city council on Jan. 12, the decision was put to council to keep it chilling into the depths of summer.

“We'd like to monitor the costing as there will be impacts to staffing,” he said. “They would have to remain on site but going forward there I believe that the impact overall would be very positive for the community and for the West Kootenay communities in general.”

Trail would be the only rink with summertime ice, meaning it could attract quite a lot of users to the facility from the area.

Coun. Nick Cashol brought the motion forward.

“If we can ensure that there's communication with the user groups, of like the (high school) graduation class not being able to use it and just to be ahead of it,” he said.

Oglow said the floor could be covered with plywood to allow staging of graduation and any other events.

Leaving the ice in would also save on some staff time, he related, since the time that city staff has taken in the past — taking the ice out, putting the ice back in — would be saved.

“That means we actually have manpower resources that we haven't had before or have been used differently,” said Oglow. “And the expectation would be that we would redeploy those in a way that would be useful.”

The big question would be heat costs, he added.

As part of the motion that passed, city staff are to report back with the operational findings. As well, there will be a communication strategy to go out to potential user groups that Trail will have ice in for the summer because this will be the first time it has happened.