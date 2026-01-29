Trail News

Changes proposed to RVs and campgrounds zoning bylaw across RDKB area B

An RDKB public hearing on bylaw amendments for electoral area B's zoning bylaw (RVs, campgrounds) is being held on Feb. 4 (6 p.m.).



A public hearing for amendments to the area B zoning bylaw for new regulations pertaining to recreational vehicles and campgrounds is set for Feb. 4 (6 p.m.) in the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) boardroom in Trail.

The intent of the amendment bylaw is to add new regulations, provide additional clarity to existing regulations, and improve the legibility of the bylaw.

The proposed bylaw would amend electoral area B Zoning Bylaw by:

Adding a detailed RV section under general regulations to more accurately state how RVs are regulated in non-campground zones (one RV for seasonal non-commercial use, no occupancy between Oct. 16 - April 14. No alterations. No residential use of RVs or tents. RVs would abide by setbacks);

Adding a detailed campground section under general regulations to more accurately state how campgrounds are defined and regulated (temporary accommodation. No occupancy between Oct. 16 - April 14. Setbacks of campsites from watercourses. No alterations);

Adding a detailed retaining wall section under general regulations to more accurately state how retaining walls’ height is measured and setbacks from watercourses to reflect Floodplain Bylaw;

Replacing existing derelict vehicle wording with more detailed wording for clarification. Added a maximum number (four) of vehicles in a fenced and enclosed area and maximum number of (one) fenced area in which derelict vehicles can be stored, unless in an automobile salvage yard zone; and

Adding “chimney like structure” to allowable setback exemptions. Added a setback exception to a lease area boundary line.

Director Linda Worley has been delegated by the RDKB board to preside over the public hearing. RDKB planning and development staff will also be in attendance.

A copy of the bylaw, the board’s resolution delegating the public hearing and supporting documents are available until the date of the public hearing.

Those in attendance at the public hearing are given the opportunity to speak. All verbal submissions become part of the public record. The RDKB cannot accept submissions after the public hearing is closed.