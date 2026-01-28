Trail News

Suspect arrested after alleged armed robbery at Trail gas station

Armed robbery of gas stn.

Photo: File An armed suspect held up and robbed a Trail gas station Tuesday night, but was later apprehended by police.

A knife-wielding man robbed a Trail gas station and fled Tuesday evening leading police on a hunt for the suspect throughout the city.

On Tuesday evening just after 8 p.m., Trail RCMP responded to a safety alarm at a local gas station in the city.

“A man had reportedly entered the store armed with a knife, demanded money, and fled on foot after obtaining cash from the till,” said Cpl. Brett Urano, B.C. RCMP spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers conducted patrols in the area and located the suspect shortly after the incident. The suspect was arrested without further incident and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

“The swift response and coordinated efforts by our frontline officers led to the safe arrest of the suspect in this case,” said Cpl. Urano.