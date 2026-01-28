Trail News

Surge in call volume as KBRFR responds to ‘suspicious’ fire

Hot start to ’26 in Trail

Photo: File There has been a 93 per cent increase in calls for service to the regional fire department in the first part of the 2026.

A suspicious overnight fire early Tuesday morning in downtown Trail comes amidst an unprecedented start to the year for service calls, according to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR).

Since Jan. 1 until Tuesday, the service has responded to 93 per cent more calls than last year — 199 calls from Jan. 1-27 compared to 103 in the same period in 2025.

Most notably, Tuesday morning’s fire was the third fire in the last 72 hours, tragically one of the incidents resulting in a fatality, noted KBRFR fire chief Dan Derby in a statement.

“These numbers reflect the growing pressures facing our community and the critical role all our first responders provide every day,” he said. “Despite the increased call volume, our members will continue to adapt and respond quickly and professionally, around the clock.”

KBRFR responded to the latest fire alarm early Tuesday morning at the Community Inclusion Centre located at 1458 Bay Avenue. Around 1 a.m., KBRFR Station 374 (Trail) and Station 372 (Warfield) responded with nine members to 1458 Bay Ave.

When the first engine arrived, crews confirmed a working fire in the rear of the business and immediately initiated fire suppression and search operations, Derby explained. The incident was brought under control by 1:36 a.m., and crews remained on scene to ensure the safety of the building and surrounding businesses.

“This incident is considered suspicious and we are currently investigating with the RCMP,” Derby said. “We urge anyone who may have witnessed suspicious individuals or activities in the downtown area, or businesses that may have relevant video footage, to please contact the Trail RCMP.”