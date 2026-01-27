Trail News

Interior Health re-issues alert because of increase in drug poisonings

Drug alert issued for region

Photo: File Interior Health has issued a drug alert after several poisonings were reported in the region.

Due to “sustained” overdose reports in Trail, Interior Health has re-issued its overdose alert for Trail and Nelson.

On Monday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued a province-wide alert because of an increase in drug poisonings, with opioids found to be containing the sedative medetomidine.

The alert continued today, said Amanda Erickson, community action team coordinator for Nelson, Castlegar and Grand Forks, in a statement.

“Community and health services have reported an increase in overdoses with symptoms of profound sedation, confusion and disorientation,” she said. “There are reports that individuals have unexplained injuries, sudden collapses and prolonged impairment.”

The IH alert advised checking drugs before using.

“Whether using take home fentanyl test strips or accessing drug checking services in your area, drug checking can inform you about what is in your drugs,” IH noted.

Drug checking services found at www.drugchecking.ca, or at ANKORS (101 Baker St.) as well as an OPS service.

Medetomidine

Medetomidine causes deep, prolonged sedation, respiratory depression, slowed heart rate (bradycardia), confusion, and hypothermia.

It does not respond to naloxone, although naloxone should still be administered when opioid involvement is suspected.

When combined with opioids or other sedatives, medetomidine can lead to complex and prolonged toxicity, with withdrawal that may be severe and difficult to treat.

— Source: Interior Health

Virtual addiction medicine clinic

The virtual addiction medicine (VAM) clinic offers a full range of opioid agonist treatment (OAT), including buprenorphine-naloxone (Suboxone), methadone and slow-release oral morphine (SROM / Kadian).

The VAM team works to assess individual needs, develop a treatment plan, and help a client achieve goals.

The clinic is virtual, meaning appointments will take place over the phone no matter where the person is in the Interior Health region.

However, the clinic does not provide long-term care.

“Once you are comfortable with how your treatment is going, we will help you find health services in your community,” noted IH.