Trail News

Fretless quartet brings JUNO award-winning music to stage at The Bailey

Traditional music on stage

Photo: Submitted The Fretless and Madeleine Roger will appear on stage at The Bailey on Jan. 27.

The Trail and District Arts Council rings in the New Year with Juno award-winning string quartet The Fretless on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in The Bailey Theatre.

The folk quartet are joined by the incredible singer-songwriter Madeleine Roger. for a night of passionately expressive folk music.

The Fretless is a Toronto-based string group that reimagines folk music for today.

“Blending deep traditional roots with a modern edge, they make traditional music feel new, exciting, and relevant as they push the boundaries of what a string quartet can do,” said theatre marketing director Vicky Jones.

“With a distinctly rich and multi-layered sound, they transform fiddle tunes and folk melodies into intricate, beautiful, high-energy arrangements.”

As well as being winner of the JUNO award for Instrumental Album of The Year in 2017, The Fretless have been multiple award winners at both the Western Canadian Music Awards and the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

The quartet sees Trent Freeman, Karrnnel Sawitsky, and Ben Plotnick all share fiddle and viola duties as Eric Wright provides a resonant bass foundation on cello.

The band is taking their version of a string quartet to concert halls, festivals, and intimate clubs all over the world, bringing audiences on a journey that transcends genre and defies stereotypes, said Jones.

Joining them on this tour is Madeleine Roger, whose “lyrical prowess and breathtaking melodies linger long after they are sung,” said Jones.

Roger has toured extensively across Canada, Europe, USA, and the UK and has been nominated for awards as English Songwriter of the Year (2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards) and Producer of the Year 2019 Western Canadian Music Awards).

Single tickets are $30. Under 30 years is $15. Patron members get 20 per cent off.