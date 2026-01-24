Trail News

Art councils of Trail, Rossland partner for Family Series season

Photo: Submitted The first show, Presto! The Great Lambrusco, brings magical, physical theatre to The Miners Hall in Rossland on Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.

A new arts partnership is forming in the West Kootenay.

The Trail and District Arts Council (TDAC) will join with Rossland Council for Arts and Culture (RCAC) to present the Teck Family Series to help even more families enjoy the experience of live entertainment.

“This really started as a conversation at Pacific Contact about how hard it is to make youth programming work financially, and how important it is to keep it accessible,” said Meghan Hall, the executive director of RCAC.

“By working together, we’re able to share funding, share the risk, and still offer really strong programming for families in both Trail and Rossland. Collaboration lets us do more, stretch our resources further, and create opportunities that wouldn’t be possible if we were all working separately.”

The series includes four shows to broaden children’s artistic horizons in a shared experience for the whole family.

“This is an exciting time for our organizations; these wonderful shows bring something for everyone,” said Amelia Ewart, the new executive director at TDAC. “We’re incredibly grateful to Teck for their sponsorship, and very happy to be partnering once more with the RCAC."

Start in Rossland

The first show, Presto! The Great Lambrusco, brings magical, physical theatre to The Miners Hall in Rossland on Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.

“Scarves become eggs and coins appear from thin air, as a cupcake gets baked in a shoe,” said Hall. “In this comedic unfolding, the audience finds out that illusions are not reality, and that to find true magic, we must slow down, observe, and listen.

Real magic, real comedy, real entertainment for the whole family.”

Nayana Fielkov (The Great Lambrusco) has performed at festivals and venues across the country with her genre-bending approach to theatre. She is co-creator of award-winning RAGMOP Theatre, Habitats, Underbelly, and The Myrtle Sisters, and is a founding member of the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret.

Then to Trail

The action moves to The Bailey Theatre in Trail for the next show as award-winning theatre company Axis Theatre performs Where Have All The Buffalo Gone? on March 1 at 3 p.m.

A show that follows two souls through different periods of Métis history and incorporates fiddles, jigging and a life-like buffalo puppet.

Heading back to Rossland

Back in Rossland on March 29 at 3 p.m.

Do-Si-Do down to the Miners Hall for the Family Square Dance! Learn the difference between a promenade and a swing as you roll away to a half sashay. Caller and musician, Paul Silveria, will call the moves to high-energy live music for a fun, welcoming, and beginner friendly afternoon.

Back to Trail

Closing out the season in Trail on April 24 at 6 p.m. is a high-energy, one-man, circus comedy show, Circus Incognitus at The Bailey Theatre.

An unforgettable performance from the phenomenal Jamie Adkins, a former member of Cirque du Soleil, using no hi-tech distractions, sees him heroically battle with everyday objects, always on the verge of disaster.

Tickets and such

All shows are suitable for ages five to 12 years old and are 60 minutes in duration. Single tickets to all shows are $18 or get tickets to all four Family Series shows for just $60. General admission seating.

Call 250-368-9669 or drop into the Cedar Avenue Box Office from Monday to Friday between 12 and 4 p.m. to get tickets.