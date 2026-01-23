Trail News

Changes to zoning bylaw for Mount Baldy area to be discussed at public hearing

Mt Baldy public hearing

Photo: Submitted A public hearing is set for regional district-initiated amendments to the Mt. Baldy Zoning bylaw for the entirety of Mount Baldy, including the prohibition of water bottling facilities.

The hearing — at Riverside Centre (3990 BC-3) in Rock Creek — will take place Jan. 27 (6 p.m.) on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) amendment bylaw to add new regulations, provide additional clarity to existing regulations and improve the legibility of the bylaw.

The proposal would amend the Mt. Baldy Ski Resort Zoning Bylaw by:

Adding a regulation to prohibit water bottling facilities in all zones;

Adding a detailed retaining wall section under general regulations to more accurately state how retaining walls’ height is measured and setbacks from watercourses to reflect Floodplain Bylaw;

Adding a size restriction (90 square metres), subdivision restriction and drinking water restriction regarding secondary suites to align these secondary suite regulations with other zoning bylaws in the RDKB;

Adding clarification for multi-family uses in the R2 zone that those uses are only permitted on parcels that meet the minimum parcel size requirements for that specific use;

Adding “chimney like structure” to allowable setback exemptions. Added a setback exception to a lease area boundary line;

Adding new definitions for retaining wall and structure;

Replacing existing definitions with updated wording; and

Updating references to sections of the Local Government Act.

RDKB director Sharen Gibbs has been delegated by the RDKB board of directors to preside over the public hearing. RDKB Planning and Development staff will also be in attendance.

Those in attendance at the public hearing are given the opportunity to speak. All verbal submissions become part of the public record. The regional district cannot accept submissions after the public hearing is closed.

People can provide written submissions until 12 p.m. on the day of the public hearing. Written submissions can be mailed or hand delivered to the RDKB office in Trail or emailed to [email protected].

