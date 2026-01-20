Trail News

Fall testing of blood lead levels in children shows no increase in exposure

’25 blood lead levels static

Photo: THEC In B.C., blood lead levels that meet or exceed the defined exposure limits will prompt further follow up by public health agencies.

The blood lead levels in children in Trail held steady in the latest fall test, supporting a theory that lead exposure in the West Kootenay city with an operating lead smelter is decreasing.

According to a Dec. 5 report from the Trail Area Health and Environment Committee (THEC), 2025 blood lead testing clinic results for children aged six months to 36 months in Trail and Rivervale showed an average blood lead level of 2.3 micrograms per decilitre, similar to recent years.

The report stated that year-to-year variability in blood lead levels is influenced by lead levels in community air, weather conditions, the group of children tested and where they live.

“The long-term downward trend continues to highlight the community’s progress in managing lead exposure in an area with an operating lead smelter,” THEC stated in a release.

The blood lead level has been under three micrograms per decilitre since 2018 with the average blood lead level for children six-36 months in Trail having fallen below 2.5 micrograms per decilitre for the past five years. To compare, in the 1990s, the average blood lead level in Trail children was over 14 μg/dL.

Lead levels are expected to be highest at the end of summer as windows and doors are open to the outdoors more, kids are playing outdoors more and the ground in the community is snow-free and dry.

The lead in the air has been reduced through four main efforts:

air quality improvements reducing emissions at the source;

soil management ensuring yards and gardens are safe;

Healthy Families Healthy Homes support helped families understand and reduce exposure in their home environment; and

community education and connections keeping everyone informed and engaged.

Air quality improvements over three decades have been part of the reason for reducing blood lead levels among children. There are possible further improvement opportunities with the implementation of Teck’s fugitive dust reduction program.

The 2025 year-to-date average is 0.11 micrograms per cubic metre at Butler Park, which is higher than recent years THEC reported, influenced by a return to more consistent production at Teck following significant investments in the KIVCET furnace in recent years.

Photo: THEC Annual average for lead in community air and children's blood.

How to get blood lead level tested

Every year, THEP offers free voluntary testing of blood lead levels for children from the age of six to 36 months living in Trail, Casino, Oasis, Rivervale, Waneta and Warfield.

Children up to five years old from other Lower Columbia communities are welcome to attend. Clinics are typically held in September with a follow-up clinic in February.