Rossland council gives green light to Red Mtn. for snow making activities

Red gets white approval

Photo: File Red Mountain Resort has been given approval to use a city reservoir for snow-making activities for the next five years.

It will be snow problem for Red Mountain Resort after a new water use agreement was signed for raw water for the next five years with the City of Rossland for snow making activities.

Rossland city council approved the agreement on Jan. 12 during its regular meeting, bumping the cost to draw raw water from Star Gulch Reservoir at an amended base rate of $2,700 per year.

In 2014, the city initially entered into a formal five-year agreement with Red Mountain Resort (RMR) that allowed for RMR to draw raw water directly from Star Gulch Reservoir. An updated agreement was approved on July 8, 2019 and expired in August 2024.

During the course of that last agreement (and additionally throughout the 2024-2025 ski operating season), the city undertook numerous capital projects at Star Gulch (and area), thus, no raw water was taken by RMR.

“At this time, it is anticipated that RMR has and will utilize existing infrastructure to help with upcoming scheduled events such as B.C. Winter Games and a Kootenay Zone,” said city manager of operations Scott Lamont.

Since the installation of the snowmaking system, the Racers and Red have qualified to host much larger events — and anticipate these opportunities to continue in the coming years.

However, based on water utility infrastructure and their associated operations activities anticipated over the coming years that are specific to this agreement, Lamont said, he advised increasing the minimum annual water charge from $2,500 to $2,700 (with built-in annual inflation on future year's base rates).

RMR’s existing equipment provides controlled limitations on the amount of raw water that can be drawn from Star Gulch, said Lamont in his report to council. “RMR typically utilizes water in the late fall, a period when the city does not generally impose water restrictions and when the Star Gulch Reservoir is full or overflowing,” he said.