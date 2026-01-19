Trail News

West Kootenay senior banned from community while courts sort out snow shovelling altercation

Photo: The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. FILE- Snow shovellers on a day in 2015.

A Montrose, B.C. pensioner who allegedly got into a violent altercation with his neighbour over snow shovelling is not allowed to return to his town, until his charges have been cleared up.

Michael Stone, 68, faces was charged with assault causing bodily harm following Jan. 6 confrontation with his neighbour, outside their Third Street homes. Days after being charged in that incident, he’s alleged to have broken one of the conditions of his release by returning to an area within 1,000 metres of his home. This prompted a provincial judge to ban him from being within 10 kilometres of his town.

The court heard court heard that Stone’s neighbour had cleared snow from his driveway multiple times that day, only to find it repeatedly pushed back onto his property. After the snow was allegedly moved a third time, the neighbour reported seeing Stone shovelling snow back onto his driveway and went outside to confront him.

According to the Crown, a verbal dispute escalated into a physical struggle.

Stone allegedly raised a shovel in a threatening manner, and the neighbour hit back with a plastic rake, which shattered. The Crown alleges Stone then drew a knife from his waistband and advanced toward his neighbour.

Emergency responders were called and said the neighbour was bleeding from multiple injuries, including a deep laceration along his left forearm and several cuts to his face and head. He later received stitches to his lips and treatment for his arm at hospital.

Stone was arrested without incident at his nearby residence and denied harming his neighbour.

“The officer told him, ‘I’m arresting you for assault causing bodily harm. Do you understand? And Mr. Stone replied, Yes, I didn't do anything. Why are you arresting me? I didn't harm him,’” Crown counsel Alexander Wheele said.

Stone was released on bail on Jan. 8 with conditions barring him from being within 500 metres of the complainant’s home, while allowing limited supervised access to his own residence. On Jan. 14, RCMP arrested him again after finding him seated in his vehicle within the exclusion zone late at night, allegedly in breach of those conditions.

The court heard from defence counsel Kelly Newby there was no evidence he was trying to “contact, threaten, intimidate or somehow get in contact with the complainant.”

At the bail hearing, Wheele opposed release, citing the seriousness of the alleged knife assault and the ongoing risk posed by the neighbours’ proximity.

The court ruled the risk could be managed with tighter conditions.

The previous release order was cancelled. Stone was released on a $5,000 promise to pay, without deposit, and is now prohibited from entering Montrose, subject to a curfew, reporting requirements, and a ban on weapons and knives.