Redstone Resort clubhouse golf simulator application approved

Photo: Google streetview Redstone Resort will be adding a golf simulator to its clubhouse after gaining approval from Rossland city council on Jan. 12.

Approval for the installation of golf simulators in the clubhouse of Redstone Resort has been given by Rossland city council after encountering “minimal” community impact and no public objections.

At its Jan. 12 regular city council meeting, a liquor license patron participation endorsement for Redstone Resort at 953 Golf Course Drive was approved.

Under the application, it was determined that the potential for noise from the capacity increase would not negatively impact adjoining residential properties, Rossland development services clerk Kristen Spearman said in her report to council.

She also said the impact of the application on the community would be minimal.

“No feedback has been received from the community from the advertisement” published in late December, she said.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch requires that local governments gather public input for the community in the immediate vicinity of an establishment in the event of an application, and consider the location of the establishment and the person capacity and hours of liquor service of the establishment.

Redstone Resort’s operating hours for the golf simulator game within the clubhouse are proposed to be 9 a.m. – 12 a.m., Monday to Sunday. The restaurant is situated at the Redstone Resort golf course within the clubhouse close to the junction of Copper Road and Golf Course Drive.

Since there are no changes to how the property will be used, the number of required parking spaces under the zoning bylaw remains the same, Spearman said.

“While residential buildings are nearby, noise should be considered; however, the establishment is small and the simulators won't produce noise that escapes the building,” she said. “Recreation uses are permitted by zoning in this area.”

The application is expected to have a positive effect by promoting economic growth in the community through offering new recreational options at the golf course.

“The limited size of the venue also helps minimize any potential negative effects on the surrounding neighbourhood,” Spearman concluded.