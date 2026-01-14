Trail News

Avalanche work planned for Kootenay Pass this morning

Morning closure of Hwy 3

Photo: DriveBC website screenshot The Kootenay Pass will be closing at 11 a.m. in both directions for avalanche control this morning.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. the road closure is planned in both directions for an 18-kilometre stretch between the west avalanche gate and the east avalanche gate.

No time was listed as to when the highway would reopen. Check DriveBC.ca for updates on when the avalanche control work is complete.

Eight days ago a yellow snowfall warning was issued for the pass and continued for over one day on Highway 3, affecting the Kootenay and Paulson passes. Snowfall with total amounts of 25 centimetres fell on the pass during that time.

A warm front coming from Washington State brought the snow to Kootenay Pass late on Saturday.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” DriveBC warned.

However, warm weather and precipitation have created an “already wet and weak snowpack,” noted Avalanche Canada.

People are also asked to be prepared for possible disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

The website shiftintowinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go, as well as adjusting to winter driving behaviour and using winter tires and chains.