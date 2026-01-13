Trail News

Downward trend across B.C., nation not reflected in local statistics: CMHC

Rents increase in region

Photo: rentals.ca Average asking rents by province.

Average advertised rental rates increased in Trail and Nelson despite a drop at the provincial level and national average, according to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

While the annual rent decline in 2025 across Canada was larger than during the pandemic, in Nelson the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment rose to $1,359 from $1,278 one year ago — as reported for October 2025 — with the vacancy rate shrinking to .4 per cent from .8 per cent.

In Trail, the average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment rose from $852 to $933, while a two-bedroom apartment was going for, on average, $1,228 — a rise from $1,113 one year ago.

CMHC pegged the average asking rent for Trail at $1,049, up from $893 one year ago. It also revealed that the private apartment vacancy rate for the Silver city accommodations was 2.5 per cent.

In October 2025, CMHC reported a Nelson studio apartment asking rent on average at $884, with a one-bedroom unit renting at $1,159 and a two-bedroom asking rent average at $1,359. There were no statistics for a three-bedroom unit.

The prices showed a 4.6 per cent rise in one-bedroom asking prices and a 6.6 per cent hike for a two-bedroom unit, respectively.

Nelson and Trail average asking rents went against a national trend that saw downward pressure exerted in 2025 due to “affordability constraints following strong rent increases between 2022 and 2024, as well as heightened economic uncertainty, a decline in non-permanent residents and record-high apartment completions,” CMHC reported.

No data was available for the other West Kootenay cities of Castlegar and Rossland.

When measured as an average over the entire year, asking rents in Canada decreased by 3.1 per cent in 2025, surpassing annual decreases of 2.4 per cent in 2020 and 1.6 per cent in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the decline last year, rent growth since 2020 has remained in line with the long-term historic average at 2.9 per cent per year.

On Monday, Jan. 12, Rentals.ca released a report indicating that rental asking prices in B.C. for apartments continue to lead the country in declines, down 12.1 per cent in the past three years.

In Vancouver, apartment rental prices have fallen by 7.9 per cent compared to this time last year and have dropped 13.8 per cent over three years.

In other communities, such as New Westminster, overall rents in the community are down 15.4 per cent from this time last year. In Coquitlam, asking prices are down 14 per cent from last year.

The report is available here: https://rentals.ca/national-rent-report.

Saskatchewan continued to lead rent growth in Canada, with apartment rents rising 7.1 per cent over the past year and by a total of 16.3 per cent over the past three years. At $1,395, average apartment rents in Saskatchewan were 32 per cent below the national average, maintaining a significant affordability advantage.