Trail News

CBT grant funding improves internal and external accessibility for region’s libraries

Improving library access

Photo: Submitted The Rossland Public Library is improving accessibility with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

Guided by values of equity, inclusion and innovation, the Rossland Public Library serves as a catalyst for lifelong learning and as a vibrant heart of the Rossland community.

Thanks to a $97,200 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT), it is upgrading internal and external accessibility by adding automatic doors and an outdoor awning, reconfiguring the children’s section and circulation desk with inclusive and adaptable furnishings, and expanding collections for people with diverse sensory, cognitive or physical needs.

“By addressing barriers such as difficult entryways, inaccessible furniture and limited inclusive resources, this project ensures that everyone—regardless of age, mobility or ability — can fully access and enjoy the library,” said Stacey Boden, library executive director. “These improvements will strengthen the library as a hub for lifelong learning and social connection and ensure it remains safe, welcoming and vibrant.”

The Rossland library was just one of 13 public libraries in the Columbia Basin receiving more than $990,000 from CBT to complete projects that reduce barriers for people with diverse abilities.

The libraries are using the funds for activities such as planning and designing accessibility improvements; adding adaptive indoor, outdoor and digital equipment, such as adaptive furniture, computer equipment and tactile signage; and improving natural or built infrastructure, including ramps and automatic doors.

“Whether a Basin resident wants to borrow a novel, complete a job application online, or attend storytime with their child, they deserve to feel welcome in a space that meets their needs,” said Kris Belanger, CBT senior manager, delivery of benefits.

Nearby in the region, the Beaver Valley Public Library — through feedback from users, accessibility groups and community members — identified ways to improve access for people of all abilities.

The library is undertaking a range of upgrades ($99,100), including purchasing dyslexia-friendly books, installing automatic doors and widening doorways, and improving access to its online catalogue through new desk and computer equipment.

“The importance of this project lies in our mission statement—to enhance the experiences and development of our community—and we can do this more fully when our environment and services meet the needs of our diversely abled community members,” said Sally Whitman, director. “We want our library to provide a seamless experience for everyone we serve.”

Also receiving funding is the Castlegar and District Public Library, with $35,300 to plan and design accessibility improvements and purchase equipment and digital tools.

The Nakusp Public Library Association will have $100,000 to plan and complete accessibility improvements, including purchasing digital tools and equipment, and upgrading the washroom.

The Salmo Public Library Association will be receiving $96,200 to complete its accessibility survey, purchase adaptive furniture and digital tools, as well as install automatic doors and an exterior ramp.

The Trail and District Public Library will be given $98,700 to plan and design accessibility improvements, purchase digital tools and equipment, as well as install automatic doors.