Trail News

Rossland leads utility rate increase race across West Kootenay cities

Water, sewer rate race

Photo: File Water and wastewater rates across the region's cities will all be rising this year.

The new normal for utility rates across the range of West Kootenay cities is increases above the rate of inflation, and for 2026, it is normal in full effect.

And the most normal of the Castlegar, Trail, Nelson and Rossland Kootenay quintet is the Golden city, with Rossland ratepayers having to ante up 10 per cent more for the general base water rate in 2026 and 2027.

But the biggest bite will be taken by the sewer rate — which includes municipal and regional rates — with a one-two punch of a municipal roundhouse of 10 per cent in 2026 and 2027, and the regional haymaker slugging at 65 per cent more in 2026, with another 10 per cent punch in 2027.

In the Sunflower city, Castlegarians enjoy the lowest of the regional rate increases, with a 2.6 per cent rise expected in water rates, but a 15 per cent rate increase to sewer rates. That works out to a $15.90 annual increase to water rates for 2026 for a single family dwelling, and a $75.97 rise to sewer rates.

Last year, the water and sewer utility rates were adjusted by 5.6 per cent and 10.6 per cent respectively.

In the Silver city, Trail residents will see a nine per cent increase to the water rates charged, but no change to the sewer rates. Resource recovery (garbage) is not part of the municipal picture since the regional district assumed that service several years ago.

The rate rises in Trail mean taxpayers will hand over an average of $942 this year, compared to $822 in 2025.

Earlier this week, Nelson city council voted in favour of pulling an extra $100 per year out of the wallets of its taxpayers to cover the increasing utility costs of municipal water, wastewater and resource recovery.

In a special budget meeting in November, city staff tossed a pre-budget pitch of rate increases to resource recovery — $25 more per year to $175 — a $38 increase to water rates and a $45 increase for wastewater utility rates.

Those increases changed slightly after the bylaw passed — with $34.20 for water and $40.50 for wastewater — with the latter increase used for upgrades to capital infrastructure for water supply and wastewater treatment.

Based on an average assessed home in Nelson, the increases work out to $8.31 per month — after the discount — or an annual increase of $99.70 per year.