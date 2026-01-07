Trail News

Montrose man arrested following edged weapon use in a neighbour dispute

Edged weapon assault

Photo: File A Montrose man was arrested after he used an edged weapon in a dispute with a neighbour.

A Montrose man was assaulted with a weapon by his neighbour after a verbal disagreement turned physical, Trail RCMP are reporting.

On Jan. 6, Trail RCMP responded to a report of a neighbour dispute in Montrose, with officers attending a residence where they located a man who had been injured by an edged weapon.

“The victim reported that he and his neighbour were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Brett Urano in a statement.

“During the dispute, the neighbour is alleged to have produced an edged weapon and assaulted the victim.”

Police arrested the suspect without incident and he was transported to Trail RCMP cells and remains in custody pending a court appearance. The victim was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

“Trail RCMP confirm that this was an isolated incident between two neighbours and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public,” Urano stated.