Trail News

RDKB HomeSmart heads into third year helping residents with home improvements

Home improvement help

Photo: RDKB RDKB's senior energy specialist Freya Phillips (left) with Raven Boisclair, RDKB HomeSmart's program coordinator.

A program helping Kootenay Boundary residents make smart, informed, comfort-focused home improvements to their homes is being re-launched by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

Now entering its third year, the RDKB HomeSmart program — a free service that has supported more than 300 residents already — is funded by the Columbia Basin Trust, FortisBC and the RDKB.

Launched in January 2023, RDKB HomeSmart helps homeowners explore practical changes that make homes more comfortable year-round, reduce energy use and prepare for future climate needs.

The program offers free knowledgeable guidance, support in accessing rebates, and tools to help residents plan improvements at a pace and budget that works for them.

“RDKB HomeSmart has quickly become a go-to resource for residents who want to improve the comfort and efficiency of their homes,” said Grace McGregor, chair of the RDKB board. “To see hundreds of people take part in just two years shows a strong, growing interest in simple, effective home improvements.”

The affordability of the program, and a simple, clear starting point, is what matters most to people that have employed the service, said RDKB senior energy specialist, Freya Phillips.

“Many people want to make their home more comfortable, but they’re not sure where to start,” she said. “That’s where RDKB HomeSmart really helps everyone — whether you're a retiree, on a tight budget, or simply looking to improve your home.

“We guide people step-by-step, help them understand what changes make the biggest difference, and can connect them with generous rebates so those improvements are more affordable.”

Over the last two years, residents have explored improvements such as better insulation, draft-proofing, high-performance windows and doors, heat pumps, and other comfort-boosting measures. The focus is always on practicality, said Phillips.

“You don’t have to do everything at once,” she said. “RDKB HomeSmart helps you understand your home as a system and choose improvements that fit your goals, timeline, and budget.”