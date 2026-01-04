Trail News

Highway alerts issued for Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Snowfall warning on passes

Photo: DriveBC website A yellow snowfall warning has been issued by DriveBC for the Highway 3 mountain passes.

It’s true about the warning concerning yellow snow.

According to DriveBC, a yellow snowfall warning was issued for overnight and Sunday morning travel on Highway 3, primarily the two major passes — Kootenay and Paulson — but also affecting all highway points in between to a lesser degree.

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres is expected.

A warm front coming from Washington State brought snow to Kootenay Pass late on Saturday.

“The snow will begin overnight and intensify Sunday morning before tapering off early Sunday afternoon,” the warning read. “Snowfall amounts are expected to be around 10 cm for (Saturday night), and up to 15 cm on Sunday.”

Visibility will likely be reduced at times, the website read.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” DriveBC warned.

The website offered some tips for those who have to drive in the region during the yellow warning, including turn on headlights, slowing down and maintaining a safe following distance.

People are also asked to be prepared for possible disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

The website shiftintowinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go, as well as adjusting to winter driving behaviour and using winter tires and chains.