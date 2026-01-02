Trail News

Next step to be taken in Goat River watershed management planning

Goat R. watershed planning

Photo: File The regional district is looking to advance the next two phases of the Goat River watershed management plan.

The regional district is prepared to take the next step in the Goat River watershed sustainability planning.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has applied for a Real Estate Foundation of B.C. (REFBC) grant to support phase three and four of the Goat River watershed water sustainability planning.

The RDCK is seeking additional funding to continue the engagement process into 2026 as the RDCK and yaqan nuʔkiy prepare to initiate phase three of water sustainability plan (WSP) development, including collaborative governance design, community involvement and development of shared priorities.

“The hope is that this additional funding will also support the scoping of the water sustainability plan with the Ministry of Water Lands and Resource Stewardship,” said RDCK sustainability and resilience supervisor Paris Marshall Smith in a report to the RDCK board.

REFBC funding would support expanded engagement, technical translation and preparation for a provincial request to designate the Goat River watershed for a WSP.

In April 2025, the Goat River watershed engagement strategy was created to support co-development of a water sustainability plan with yaqan nuʔkiy. The approach reflects provincial WSP requirements for partnerships, issue identification and collaborative governance, said Marshall Smith.

In 2025, the RDCK received funding from REFBC to support early engagement and relationship-building. The phase one and two resident engagement — media campaign, survey and open houses — is complete, with the survey gathering 256 responses. The six open houses drew 129 attendees

The three dimensional watershed model for the Goat River watershed will launch on Jan. 8, at the Creston Visitor Centre.

Work is underway with yaqan nuʔkiy council and the Fraser Basin council to design a two-part relational and governance process for Spring 2026.

The watershed with a plan

A water sustainability plan is a potential regulatory mechanism under the Water Sustainability Act to address chronic low flows, drought risk, water quality concerns and cumulative impacts affecting the Goat River watershed.

To progress toward WSP initiation, the RDCK and yaqan nuʔkiy must demonstrate readiness through:

respectful partnership building;

shared issue identification;

co-developed engagement processes;

early technical work and data synthesis;

documentation of community values and watershed priorities; and

early governance and decision-making structures.

Phases three and four engagements will provide the foundation for a future application to the province to designate the Goat River watershed for a WSP under the Water Sustainability Act, said Marshall Smith.

Phase three and possibly four

The next two phase engagement activities include: