Sub-zero temperatures call for action to protect water lines: City of Rossland

Cutting the chill out

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Frozen water lines can be prevented with some effort ahead of time.

A Kootenay chill is in the air this week and the City of Rossland is reminding people that it could be a good time to keep the water flowing.

Colder than normal temperatures are anticipated this week and this can increase the possibility of frozen or broken water lines.

The city is reminding all homeowners that it is their responsibility to take necessary precautions to ensure water lines on their property do not freeze, including taking such actions as listed below to prevent water line freezing.

Here are some easy ways to protect your water service:

﻿﻿Leave a tap running at approximately one to two cups per minute until the cold snap passes (cost of running water: two cups per minute @ $3.29 for seven days — less than .50 cents per day — or one cup per minute @ $1.74 for seven days.);

﻿﻿Check crawl spaces and basements for exposed pipes and insulate or protect them with heat tape or insulating material;

﻿﻿Check outside faucets and spigots. Remove hoses and check for leaks; and

﻿﻿Block cracks, openings and repair windows.

Any unheated crawl spaces or exterior walls can cause water lines to freeze.

"It is the responsibility of the homeowner to take measures to prevent this happening," said the city in a press release.