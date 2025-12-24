Trail News

Red Mountain adds new offering for residences at hill base

New development in works

Photo: Submitted The Wildwood at Red Mountain is a new development proposed for the ski hill.

The alpine neighbourhood could be changing in the new year.

A new development is proposed for one of the top ski hills in the region, adding to a growing community of homes, apartments and townhomes at the base of the mountain.

The Wildwood is a collection of one- to three-bedroom ski-in residences at Red Mountain Resort, which was announced for development earlier this month.

Offered by Red Mountain Homes, the 54 alpine homes — from 650 to 1,500 square feet with private decks — would be “steps from the future community park and year-round adventure” at Red Mountain.

The units would be serviced bay a wellness zone — with pool, sauna, hot tub and gym — and could include flexible zoning for part time or nightly rental.

The project is expected to be completed for move-in for spring 2028.

The Wildwood would be added to existing and under-construction group of buildings at the resort near Rossland, including the 12-townhome “The Glades” (first release already sold out), single-family home sites of Caldera, and “The Daly,” which offers larger alpine homes at the base of the mountain. The Daly is on schedule to be completed in summer 2026.

All Red Mountain Homes constructions sit at the base of Red Mountain, seven minutes drive from the city of Rossland.