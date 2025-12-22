Trail News

Rossland residents rates for utilities to increase in new year

Water, sewer rates increase

Photo: File Rtaes for water and sewer services are expected to rise for Rossland residents in the new year.

The new year holds a host of increases for Rossland residents when it comes to utility rates.

On Jan. 1 the City of Rossland will be implementing updated water and sewer utility rates for all properties connected to city services, and they contain both municipal and regional increases.

Under the water utility rate, users of the service will pay 10 per cent more for the general base water rate in 2026 and 2027, but under the sewer rate — which includes municipal and regional rates — the municipal take will jump by 10 per cent in 2026 and 2027, but the regional ask will hike by 65 per cent in 2026, with another 10 per cent in 2027.

The extra tax money is deemed “essential to maintaining sustainable service levels, renewing aging infrastructure, and meeting long-term asset management goals of our community,” the city noted in a release on Friday.

“These rate adjustments are a critical component of Rossland’s holistic strategy to fund asset renewal, prioritize infrastructure investments, and ensure a safe and reliable service delivery models for core services,” the statement read.

Photo: City of Rossland Water rates

Rossland’s water and sewer systems operate on a user-pay model, meaning costs are borne by those who use the services — not through general taxation.

Additionally, households with secondary suites, multi-family units, and commercial properties will see proportional increases.

“Metered consumption rates will also increase modestly in 2027 to encourage water conservation and reflect the true treatment, storage and distribution costs of the service,” noted the city.

Photo: City of Rossland Sewer rates.

Municipal versus regional

Municipal sewer covers local collection system costs, including maintenance and replacement of municipal sewer lines and infrastructure, local inspection, service connections, and operating costs for the city’s part of the sanitary sewer network.

Regional sewer — through the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary — represents Rossland’s share of shared regional wastewater services, including conveyance and treatment costs within regional wastewater infrastructure and facilities.

"The current construction of the Columbia Pollution Control Centre (CPCC) is a specific driver in relation to the substantial 2026 increase to the regional sewer rate," the city stated.