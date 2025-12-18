Unemployment rises throughout region as trade tariffs take effect: report

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Unemployed people lined up outside a soup kitchen opened in Chicago by Al Capone, February 1931. Unemployment in the Kootenay region rose in November compared to last year, according to a new report.

A drop in employment in the natural resource sector has driven up unemployment rate in the Kootenay region, according to an annual report on labour market trends across B.C.

In "BC Check-Up: Work," an annual report by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) on labour market trends across the province, the unemployment rate in the Kootenay region was 6.8 per cent in November 2025, nearly double the November 2024 rate of 3.6 per cent.

The rise in unemployment was predicated by a loss in the goods sector, with a 45.7 per cent drop in the natural resource sector (a loss of 4,200 workers), the report stated, and manufacturing (-2,300 workers; -31.1 per cent) industries.

Meanwhile, construction employment held steady in 2025, following a significant expansion in 2024, the report pointed out. Local labour market conditions are in line with the ongoing trade disruptions and general uncertainty, said Mike Calder, partner at MNP Canada.

“We’ve seen employment take a hit in industries that had meaningful exposure to the U.S. market,” concluded Calder. “There needs to be a focus on supporting affected industries and workers as businesses try to navigate this transitional period.”

The unemployment rate increased from uncharacteristically low levels since this time last year, he added, with employment losses spread across the Kootenay economy. There were 82,000 Kootenay residents working in November 2025, slightly fewer than there were one year earlier. Full-time employment fell by 13.1 per cent or 9,200 workers year-over-year, which was partially offset by an increase in part-time work (+4,600 workers; +28.2 per cent).

Services sector employment also edged lower with wholesale and retail trade (-2,400 workers; -17.0 per cent) and educational services (-1,500 workers; -23.8 per cent) posting the largest year-over-year declines.

Conversely, employment in the accommodation and food services industry rebounded, as it added 5,200 workers (+144.4 per cent) between November 2024 and November 2025.