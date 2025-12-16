Resort delays opening day as coming storm expected to bring white gold

Photo: Red Mountain Resort website The opening of Red Mountain Resort is being delayed after snow conditions have not proven to be ideal.

The opening of Red Mountain Resort could be delayed again if the coming storm does not bring adequate snow, according to a notice from the resort Tuesday afternoon.

Due to current snow conditions Red Mountain will not be opening as planned on Thursday, Dec. 18, the resort noted on its website. A lot hinges on the next storm, the resort management noted in the release, as the team continues to “closely” monitor snowfall and mountain conditions.

“(We are) still waiting on more snow before operations can get underway for the 2025/26 season,” it read. “The inbound system is looking promising, so let’s all think cool, deep thoughts over the next 48 hours.”

Based on the latest forecast, the resort said it remains optimistic about the weather system expected to move into the Rossland area by Tuesday evening.

A new opening date will be announced once conditions allow.

The opening of the ski resort was delayed by one week this year, although the resort typically opened between Dec. 10-18 in previous seasons.

Throughout the region, Whitewater Mountain Resort opened on Dec. 12 — one week later than expected — and is reporting a 139 centimetres base, with 12 cm of snow having fallen in the last 48 hours.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opened on Dec. 6, with a 149 cm base and 11 cm reported as having fallen in the last 48 hours.

Despite the delay at Red Mountain, current climate models continue to project a La Niña pattern shaping up for winter, which typically brings cooler temperatures and increased precipitation to the region.

“While early December has been slower to ramp up, the atmospheric pattern is still developing, and impacts are expected to become more noticeable as we move deeper into the season,” noted Red Mtn. snow prognosticators.