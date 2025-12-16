275805
Trail News  

Police petition public for witnesses to assault in Trail on Nov. 29.

Seeking assault witnesses

Witnesses are sought by police in connection to an assault that took place on a Saturday night in Trail.

On Nov. 29, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a victim was assaulted by an unknown man on the 970 block of Spokane Street.

The victim was grabbed and tossed onto the ground, sustaining injuries that required them to go to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

“(We) are looking to identify the suspect and need witnesses to come forward,” said RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, male, five-foot-seven inches to five-foot-eight inches tall, between 50 to 70 years old with shoulder length white to greying hair.

  • If anyone has any information regarding this assault you are encouraged to call the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 and quote file 2025-5170.

