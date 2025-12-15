Community group contends outstanding approvals still pending for Record Ridge Mine

Photo: SRRAC Snow on old growth trees at Record Ridge.

Several major approvals required for the Record Ridge mine near Rossland remain outstanding, an environmental group based in the mountain city is claiming.

The Save Record Ridge Action Committee (SRRAC) — a community organization representing residents and business owners in the Rossland area — said that although West High Yield Resources received a Mines Act permit in October, the project still requires additional authorizations for water use, waste and effluent discharges, potential trail relocation, road access and approval to clear timber before any construction or operations can begin.

“While one permit has been issued, several more remain outstanding,” SRRAC spokesperson Melanie Mercier said. “Our aim is to ensure that the regulatory process remains fair, lawful, and protective of residents, Rossland’s strong tourism economy, and the unique environment surrounding Record Ridge.”

Each authorization must independently satisfy environmental requirements. SRRAC has filed detailed legal submissions to the responsible ministries outlining why these approvals should not be issued.

SRRAC’s concerns include the project’s location within a provincially recognized Old Growth Management Area, risks to downstream water rights, potential impacts to the world-renowned Seven Summits Trail, significant transportation and road-safety issues already identified by the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, and unresolved questions regarding air and water emissions.

The current permit restricts mine activities to between April 1 and Nov. 15 each year.

SRRAC said it is in the process of scheduling a hearing date for its petition for judicial review of the Environmental Assessment Office’s decision not to require a provincial environmental assessment for the revised project.