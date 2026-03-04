You should determine if you qualify for Canadian Dental Care Plan

Think Local

Get dental work for free

Photo: Jon Adrian Dr. Kal Dhaliwal decided to fully honour the Canadian Dental Care Plan fee guide.

Since enrolling in the Canadian Dental Care Plan, Alpha Dental Centre in Kelowna has seen first-hand how impactful honouring the program’s reduced fee guide has been for the community.

Located at 104-2040 Springfield Rd., the clinic made the decision early on to fully honour the CDCP fee guide, meaning patients approved for 100% coverage do not pay out of pocket for eligible services.

Months later, that decision has translated into something powerful: hundreds of appointments completed, long-delayed treatments started and thousands of dollars saved collectively by local families.

“We knew there was a real need,” Alpha Dental Centre Dr. Kal Dhaliwal says. “What we didn’t anticipate was just how many people had quietly postponed care for years. By honouring the reduced fee guide, we removed that final barrier.”

Real savings, real impact

For many patients, the CDCP has meant:

• Cleanings and exams completed at no cost.

• Fillings and extractions covered.

• Crowns placed without unexpected additional fees.

• Dentures restored so patients can eat and smile comfortably again.

When a clinic does not honour the CDCP fee guide, patients can be responsible for the difference between the government’s reduced fee and a clinic’s standard rate. Alpha Dental Centre chose a different path.

“We didn’t want patients worrying about surprise balances,” Dhaliwal says. “If someone qualifies for full coverage, they should feel confident booking their treatment.”

The result? Patients who once delayed care are now keeping regular appointments and completing treatment plans.

Patients are feeling the difference

The impact is best told by those who have experienced it.

“I can’t say enough about this clinic,” patient Ramon Vazquez says. “They went above and beyond to make sure my crown was approved so I could have it done as soon as possible. Every time I visit the clinic I’m greeted with smiles and leave happier than when I came in.”

Another patient, Sean Upshaw, shares a simple but powerful message: “Thank you Dr. Kal and team. I can smile again.”

Mladen Obradovic, who had postponed treatment for years due to financial concerns, says the program changed everything for him. “I was nervous there would still be extra costs. When they explained that they honour the CDCP fee guide, it was a huge relief. I finally went ahead with treatment I’d been putting off. The whole team made it easy.”

A ripple effect in the community

The team has seen a steady increase in patients booking appointments under the CDCP, many of whom hadn’t visited a dentist in nearly a decade.

“When patients realize they won’t face additional charges, they tell friends and family,” Dhaliwal says. “That’s how we’ve been able to help so many.”

Accessible dental care isn’t just about teeth; it affects confidence, nutrition, overall health and quality of life.

By honouring the reduced fee guide, Alpha Dental Centre has positioned itself as one of the few clinics in the area fully aligning with the intent of the program: making dental care truly accessible.

Who qualifies for the CDCP?

To qualify, you must be a Canadian resident for tax purposes, have filed your most recent tax return—and your partner’s, if applicable—have no access to private dental insurance, and have a family net income under $90,000.

Eligible applicants with lower household incomes may receive full coverage.

Accepting new CDCP patients

Alpha Dental Centre is currently accepting new CDCP patients and continues to support patients through the application and renewal process.

“If you’ve been waiting to deal with a tooth that’s been bothering you, or you’ve postponed a cleaning because of cost, this may be your opportunity,” Dhaliwal says. “We’re here to help.”

For more information about Alpha Dental Centre, located at 104-2040 Springfield Rd., call 250-763-0004 or visit its website here. You can also follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about the Canadian Dental Care Plan and eligibility requirements, visit the Government of Canada’s official website here.

