Think Local

Tinhorn Creek set to host unforgettable season of live music on Golden Mile Bench

Sunset concert series returns

Photo: Contributed The concert setting at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards is second to none.

The hills will come alive once again as Tinhorn Creek Vineyards announces the public on-sale of tickets for its highly anticipated Sunset Concert Series. Set against sweeping vineyard views and the rugged beauty of the South Okanagan, this signature summer tradition invites guests to experience award-winning wines and acclaimed Canadian artists in one of B.C.’s most breathtaking outdoor venues.

Since 1993, Tinhorn Creek has been rooted in stewardship of the land and the pure expression of the Golden Mile Bench. The Sunset Concert Series reflects that spirit, bringing people together to celebrate music, place and community beneath wide open skies.

The 2026 lineup is as follows:

• June 20 – Antonio Larosa

• July 18 – The Matinee

• Aug. 15 – Dear Rouge

Photo: Contributed

Each evening begins with doors opening prior to the performance, allowing guests time to settle in with a glass of Tinhorn Creek wine, explore food offerings, and take in the panoramic vineyard views before the music begins.

A vineyard experience like no other

Perched above sagebrush slopes and the historic creek that gives the winery its name, Tinhorn Creek’s natural amphitheatre offers an unforgettable open-air concert setting. As the sun sets behind the Golden Mile Bench, music carries across the vines, creating an evening that feels both intimate and expansive.

The Sunset Concert Series blends live performance, wine country hospitality and the natural beauty of the South Okanagan into one seamless summer experience.

Photo: Contributed

Ticket Options

• General admission — This includes access to the outdoor concert grounds. Guests are welcome to bring blankets. Wine and food will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Tickets are $65 plus tax.

• VIP Experience — This offers a curated concert evening from start to finish. Enjoy premium reserved seating close to the stage, a welcome glass of wine and a food voucher to savour during the event. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service from Penticton, Oliver or Osoyoos ensures a seamless and stress-free night from arrival to final encore. Tickets are $150 plus tax, and availability is limited.

• Family friendly attendance — The Sunset Concert Series is a family-friendly event. Youth tickets are $15 plus tax for children aged 7-18. Children under the age of seven receive complimentary admission and do not require a ticket.

• Shuttle add-on service — Round-trip shuttle transportation is available for general admission guests from Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos for $20 plus tax. Children under 19 may ride the shuttle free of charge when accompanied by an adult holding a valid shuttle pass. Advance booking is required, and capacity is limited.

For full event details and to secure tickets, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.