Penticton Home and Reno Show will improve your home, help next group of builders

Photo: Contributed The 30th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show will have everything you could want for your home.

The 30th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show is ready to go this weekend, and it promises to be the biggest and best one yet.

Exhibitors will showcase the latest in home construction, renovation solutions, décor trends and outdoor living ideas during the two-day extravaganza, which will be held at Penticton Trade & Convention Centre on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8.

Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan is once again conducting the popular event, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to attend, as admission is by donation.

The Penticton Home and Reno Show provides an opportunity for homeowners planning renovations, upgrades and new builds for the year ahead to connect directly with the region’s top contractors and suppliers. There will be more than a whopping 140 vendors, all in one place.

“Celebrating thirty years is a tremendous milestone for the CHBA South Okanagan,” CHBA-SO executive director Carly Rantall says. “The show continues to grow each year, but this one truly stands out. With admission by donation and the launch of our CHBA South Okanagan Trades Bursary, we’re not only bringing the community together, we’re investing in the future of the home building industry in our region.

“We’re excited to welcome a strong mix of new local businesses and established favourites, all ready to answer renovation questions and share their expertise. Add in the exciting prize giveaways and interactive family features, and it’s an easy, fun afternoon out.”

Anyone can stop by Penticton Home Hardware until Friday (March 6) to fill out a Penticton Home and Reno Show ballot for a chance to win either a $3,500 or $1,500 Home Stalls gift card. Attendees who bring their ballot to the show will receive a second entry at admission, with contest entries collected at the Home Hardware booths.

Skyview will also give away a $2,500 gift card that can be applied toward custom cabinetry, closets or blinds. Ballots will be distributed at admission and collected at the Skyview booths during the show.

In addition to browsing exhibits, attendees can enjoy family-friendly extras throughout the weekend. The CHBA-SO will host a “Smokies for Students” barbecue from noon to 2 p.m. both days, with $5 smokies raising funds for the Trade Program Bursary Fund in support of local trades education. A free bouncy castle, colouring and games area will also be available for children.

“Our supervised kids’ zone will keep the little ones entertained while parents explore the show,” Rantall says. “Families can also grab an easy, affordable lunch at our Smokies for Students barbecue while supporting the valley's future tradespeople.”

The fun will get underway on Saturday (March 7) at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. The doors will open on Sunday (March 8) at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

The milestone Penticton Home and Reno Show will offer something for every stage of homeownership, giving the community a chance to meet industry experts, learn about all the latest innovations and celebrate three decades of building and renovation excellence in the South Okanagan.

Learn more about the Penticton Home and Reno Show by visiting its website here.

