First ever Season's Edge Trail Run happening at Predator Ridge on Saturday

Think Local

Photo: Contributed The inaugural Season's Edge Trail Run will be held this Saturday, March 7, at Predator Ridge.

As spring begins to unfold in the Okanagan, Predator Ridge is welcoming the new season with movement, community and fresh air.

On Saturday, March 7, the first ever Season’s Edge Trail Run will take place through the Predator Ridge and Ellison Provincial Park trail networks, starting from the Ellison Landing neighbourhood at 10 a.m. Proudly supported by Bush Babes & Bro’s Trail Running, this event is designed for runners, joggers and hikers of all abilities.

With both six-kilometre and 10-kilometre distance options available, the course showcases the natural beauty that makes the North Okanagan so special. Participants will experience flowing, single-track, gentle rolling terrain, and scenic forest and lakeview sections; the kind of trails that invite you to settle into your stride and simply enjoy being outdoors.

This is not a race focused on podium finishes or personal bests. Instead, the Season’s Edge Trail Run emphasizes participation, connection and celebrating the transition into spring alongside the local trail community. Whether you’re new to trail running, easing back into movement after winter or simply looking for a social way to explore the trails, the event offers an approachable and welcoming environment for all.

Following the run, participants are invited to gather and refuel with chili, hot dogs and non-alcoholic beverages, all included with registration; creating space to connect, share stories from the trails, and enjoy the day together.

Register for Season’s Edge Trail Run by visiting its website here. Details and course maps will be shared directly with participants in advance of race day.

