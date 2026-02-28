Think Local

Women in business will assemble to celebrate achievements, look to future

Photo: Contributed The International Women’s Day–Give to Gain event will be held on Wednesday.

An evening dedicated to connection, collaboration and community is coming to downtown Penticton in celebration of International Women’s Day.

On Wednesday, March 4, local entrepreneurs, leaders and aspiring business owners are invited to gather for International Women’s Day–Give to Gain, sponsored by WeBC Supporting Women Entrepreneurs in BC. It’s a special event centred on the idea that when women support women, growth follows.

Hosted by Community Futures and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Penticton Women in Business and the Women’s Entrepreneurship Strategy, the evening will run from 5-7 p.m. at The Hub on Martin.

Centred on the theme Give to Gain, the gathering will spotlight the often-unseen moments in a woman’s business journey—the time, energy, courage and belief invested long before any tangible return shows up.

“Every woman’s entrepreneurial path includes moments of giving,” says Terri Phillips, who serves as Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce events and marketing director. “This evening is about recognizing those moments, learning from them, and understanding what they make possible — not just for individual businesses, but for our entire community.”

The event will begin with informal networking, offering guests the opportunity to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders in a relaxed setting. A buffet dinner will follow, leading into a featured panel presentation designed to spark meaningful conversation and to inspire collaboration.

The dinner menu includes a vegetarian and gluten-free Buddha Bowl, Thai peanut lettuce wraps with chicken, spring rolls and chips with pico de gallo—a spread intended to encourage guests to mingle and share ideas over a meal.

At the heart of the evening is a four-person panel of respected local business leaders, each bringing a unique story and perspective on entrepreneurship in the South Okanagan.

Janine Cumberland is a multi-business owner, event strategist and community builder known for her grit and adaptability. Having navigated entrepreneurship in a fast-changing and often unpredictable world, Cumberland has built a reputation for transforming uncertainty into momentum. Her people-first leadership style focuses on turning challenges into meaningful impact, and she will share insights into how generosity and resilience have shaped her ventures.

Dolly Kruger, a Syilx Okanagan Nation member, entrepreneur and leader, brings more than 25 years of experience in construction and carpentry. As the owner of her own construction company and SilverSky Cradle & Casket, where she creates custom caskets, urns and newborn cradle boards, Kruger blends craftsmanship with cultural tradition and community service. Currently serving her second term as a band council member, she has been recognized as Woman in Business of the Year 2025 through All Nations Trust and is a recipient of a NACCA Role Model Campaign Award. Her story reflects leadership grounded in culture, perseverance and service.

Julie Turner, owner of oGoFloat, has spent the past decade redefining float therapy in Penticton. Through her wellness-focused business, Turner advocates for rest and restoration in a culture often driven by constant hustle. Her approach offers a bold counterpoint to burnout, encouraging entrepreneurs and community members alike to pause, recharge and simply be. Turner will speak to how building a business rooted in care and well-being can have ripple effects far beyond its walls.

Lyndie Seddon, founder of Hoodoo Adventures, rounds out the panel with her passion for experience-driven entrepreneurship. With a background spanning outdoor recreation, events and business development, Seddon champions grassroots entrepreneurship as a driver of strong, connected communities. Her work focuses on creating values-led initiatives that honour place and bring people together—reinforcing the idea that business success and community well-being go hand in hand.

Together, the panelists will share what they have given throughout their journeys, what they have learned along the way, and how generosity—whether through mentorship, collaboration, advocacy or risk-taking—has shaped their leadership and impact.

Organizers say the evening is designed not only to celebrate International Women’s Day, but also to create tangible connections that extend beyond the event itself.

“This is about more than a single night,” Phillips says. “It’s about strengthening the networks that help women in business thrive—and recognizing that when one woman succeeds, the benefits are felt across families, workplaces and the broader community.”

Tickets include networking, dinner and the panel presentation. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

International Women’s Day–Give to Gain takes place Wednesday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. at The Hub on Martin in Penticton. Those interested in attending can register in advance here to secure their spot for what promises to be an evening of inspiration, shared wisdom and meaningful connection.

Because when women give—of their time, knowledge and support—everyone stands to gain.

