Seasonal hiring fair at Eldorado Resort happening Sunday

Start your hospitality career

Photo: Contributed There are few better places to work in the summer than Eldorado Resort.

If you are planning to work this summer, choose an experience that places you in one of the Okanagan’s most beautiful waterfront settings while helping you build valuable skills for the future.

Kelowna's Eldorado Resort is preparing to welcome more than 200 seasonal team members and will be hosting a career fair this weekend to connect with individuals who are eager to be part of a strong team and grow within the hospitality industry.

The hiring fair will take place on Sunday (March 1) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Manteo Waterfront Ballroom.

Eldorado Resort offers a wide range of opportunities across hospitality, culinary, waterfront services and guest experience operations. The resort is seeking individuals who bring a positive attitude, professionalism and a desire to learn. Through comprehensive orientation and hands-on training, team members gain meaningful experience and develop skills that extend well beyond a single season.

With more than 130 guest rooms across two hotels, 24 private villas and a variety of amenities including health and wellness services, fitness facilities, pools and a rooftop patio, the resort relies on a collaborative and service focused team. Opportunities are available for bell persons, guest services agents, housekeepers, room attendants, public area attendants and pool attendants.

Our culinary program remains a cornerstone of the guest experience. Lakeside Dining and Maestro’s Mediterranean, two of the resort’s on-site restaurants, are hiring chefs, cooks, stewards, servers, bartenders, hosts and support staff who value craftsmanship, teamwork and delivering exceptional service during the busy summer season.

For those drawn to working on the water, we are also hiring team members to support our waterfront and dockside guest services operations, ideal for individuals who enjoy an active, guest facing environment in a truly unique setting.

As part of the broader Argus Properties family, the Eldorado teams collaborate across multiple hospitality properties and experiences. Candidates may also discover opportunities within its wider group of companies, offering additional pathways for growth and development.

At Eldorado Resort, a summer position is more than seasonal employment. It is an opportunity to work alongside experienced leaders, contribute to a close knit community, and take meaningful steps forward in your personal and professional growth.

Interested candidates are invited to bring a resume and learn more about what it means to build your season, and your future, with Eldorado Resort. Detailed information about available opportunities can be found on the Eldorado careers page here.

