Think Local

The vision that started it all: Honouring Dr. Clifford Henderson and Starbright’s founding legacy

Where Starbright began

Photo: Contributed Starbright has been helping children and families in the Central Okanagan for six decades.

Starbright Children’s Development Centre has a long history of positively impacting the lives of children under the age of six with developmental challenges. Located in Kelowna, Starbright has been operating and creating such stories for 60 years.

This year Starbright formally entered its 60th year of providing early intervention programming and therapies. Over the decades, the centre has stood as a beacon of hope, compassion and belief in the potential of every child. Its longevity reflects the dedication of staff, the support of the community and the vision of its founder—the late Dr. Clifford Henderson.

Seeing a gap no one else could ignore

Dr. Henderson was the first pediatrician in the Okanagan, receiving his designation in the early 1960s after training in Toronto. Having practised in larger urban centres, he was acutely aware of the services available to children with developmental challenges elsewhere—and of how little existed locally.

“He had seen what was available in Toronto and Vancouver,” says Brad Henderson, his son speaking on behalf of the Henderson family. “When he came back to the Okanagan, there was simply nothing here for these kids and their families.”

At the time, geography alone created barriers that many families could not overcome. Travel to Vancouver meant an eight-hour drive; Calgary was even farther. Flying was expensive and unrealistic for most families. As Brad explains, “Access just wasn’t there. If you lived in the Central Okanagan or anywhere in the valley, you were largely on your own.”

Photo: Contributed Dr. Clifford Henderson

A quiet trailblazer

While Dr. Henderson would later be recognized as a pioneer in pediatric and developmental care, Brad is quick to note that his father never saw himself that way.

“He wasn’t trying to be a trailblazer,” Brad says. “He wasn’t doing this for recognition. He did it because he loved the work and because he could see that something had to change.”

Dr. Henderson’s insight extended beyond medicine. Through his involvement with the community, he could see first-hand what supports children were—and were not—receiving. Combined with his clinical experience, that perspective helped bring together other professionals to establish in 1966 what has eventually become known as Starbright.

“It was really those two lenses—the medical side and the therapeutic side—that came together,” Brad says. “He could see the gap clearly.”

A family effort from the beginning

Though Dr. Henderson led the initiative, Brad emphasizes that Starbright’s early years were supported by his family in quieter, behind-the-scenes ways. His mother, Elaine Henderson, was a steady presence throughout his career and an important source of support as he balanced medical practice and community involvement.

“She supported him in everything he did,” Brad says. “It was very much a family effort.”

Brad and his brothers—Mark, Brent and Paul—grew up alongside the centre as it evolved, even if the full significance of what their father had started only became clear later in life.

“When this all began, I was only ten years old,” Brad reflects. “I really came to understand the impact of it much later. Looking back now, it’s pretty remarkable.”

A vision that endured

Dr. Henderson remained involved with Starbright for decades, continuing as an advisor well into his later years and attending meetings until shortly before his passing.

“That tells you something,” Brad says. “This wasn’t a side project for him. It was something he believed in deeply.”

Today, Dr. Henderson’s presence is still felt throughout the organization. His photo hangs on the wall. His name is spoken with reverence. His vision continues to guide how Starbright supports children and families.

Over time Starbright has developed services to meet the needs of young children with developmental challenges. These include an infant development program, inclusive child-care program, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, physical therapy, behavioural analyst support, clinical counselling support and family engagement support.

“Founders always have a special aura,” Brad says. “There’s something about the person who comes up with an idea that lasts 60 years. It’s kind of cool to see that his work is still making a difference.”

Starbright executive director Dr. Rhonda Nelson agrees. “Dr. Henderson believed that every child deserved access to care,” she says. “That belief remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Photo: Contributed Starbright staff provides services to meet the needs of children with developmental challenges.

Celebrating 60 years—and looking ahead

Starbright’s 60th anniversary is an opportunity to honour the past while looking directly to the future. On Saturday, April 25, the centre will host the Starry Night Gala, a community celebration recognizing its decades of service and impact.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre and will bring together so many to celebrate Starbright’s legacy and ensure its continued role as an essential resource in the Central Okanagan.

Tickets for the Starry Night Gala are available here.

Starbright is also inviting local businesses to be part of this milestone. The centre is pleased to have early support from Odlum Brown, Northern Computer, Timber Ridgecraft and Kelowna Ready Mix. Organizations interested in joining them as sponsors can contact Jessie Farrell at [email protected].

As Brad Henderson says, “This anniversary for Starbright isn’t just about looking back. It’s about making sure what was started here continues for the next generation of families.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.