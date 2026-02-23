Think Local

Iconic Theo's Restauant in Penticton brings a little piece of Greece to the Okanagan

Penticton restaurant turns 50

Photo: Contributed The Romeo and Juliet table at Theo's restaurant in Penticton. Theo's is celebrating its 50th year in business this year.

In 1976, a little piece of Greece opened its doors on Main Street in Penticton.

Fifty years later, Theo's isn't just a restaurant, it's a landmark woven into the fabric of the community. When people think of Greek restaurants in the Okanagan, the place that first comes to mind for many is Theo’s.

The white and blue culinary landmark on Main Street was opened by Theo and Mary Theodosakis and is still going strong five decades later under current owner Gregory Condonopoulos. It has become synonymous with good food, fun times and great hospitality.

“For over 25 years, it was always a dream to one day own Theo’s,” says Condonopoulos, who first worked there in the early 1990s as a restaurant manager before building his career in hospitality with Coast and Marriott Hotels and later in senior living operations with Century Group Lands Corporation.

In 2018, that opportunity unexpectedly presented itself when Theo, then 83, invited Condonopoulos to buy the restaurant. They officially closed the deal on Canada Day 2019. Theo Theodosakis still drops by often to have coffee.

“Our focus was a careful and respectful transition, preserving the legacy look and feel while revitalizing some of the traditions I remembered from my early days there,” says Condonopoulos. "We are honoured to carry forward the traditions, standards and spirit that have made Theo’s a legacy restaurant in Penticton, ensuring that authenticity and hospitality remain at the heart of every guest experience."

Photo: Contributed Theo's owner Gregory Condonopoulos.

Unfortunately, only six months after the sale, the pandemic shut down dine-in service at restaurants across B.C. Like many restaurants, Theo’s faced extraordinary challenges. Across the country, more than 15,000 restaurants closed permanently. But Theo’s survived thanks to its hard-working, dedicated staff, strong take-out programs, resilient leadership and unwavering support from the Penticton community.

“Greek tenacity certainly helped too,” says Condonopoulos.

A graduate of SAIT’s restaurant and hospitality program in Calgary and the Queen’s University Smith School of Business, he had the tools to steer the restaurant through the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Theo’s survived thanks to its incredible staff, strong takeout programs, resilient leadership and unwavering support from the Penticton community. It now employs between 35 and 42 locals year-round.

Condonopoulos says remaining competitive comes down to constant innovation, disciplined financial management and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

"It’s not a business for the faint of heart. But when done well, it remains one of the most rewarding industries there is," he says.

Dining at Theo's is "intentionally experiential," according to the owner. Few restaurants can offer the same authentic, rustic and eclectic environment—from its triple-height glass atrium, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern artifacts, beeswax candlelight, colourful table linens and a naturally aspirated wood-burning fireplace, to authentic Cretan-style Greek cuisine.

On weekends, diners enjoy traditional belly dancing, Greek dancing and plate smashing, making Theo's not only a popular destination for family gatherings, celebrations, date nights, anniversaries and milestone events but a fun experience and a real taste of Greece.

And after five decades welcoming as a premier restaurant in Penticton, Theo's now finds itself serving three generations of families, coming back to enjoy the great food, fun atmosphere and welcoming Greek hospitality.

From the outside, Theo’s—originally designed to feel like a Greek village- appears like a quaint neighbourhood restaurant. But inside it features five distinctly unique dining rooms, each with its own character and atmosphere, offering 14 intimate cozy corners to choose from, including its well-known “Romeo and Juliet” table, cantilevered over the atrium. It has a licensed capacity of 285 seats, including a lush outdoor patio with 11 seats.

But Theo’s is not just known for its outstanding food and hospitality. Its community support is also something very important to its owner and something that has been a foundation for the success of Theo’s.

Over the years, the restaurant has supported local arts, amateur sports and community organizations, most recently contributing to Discovery House, the Apex Ski Club and numerous local initiatives through food and financial donations.

“Being deeply connected to the community isn’t just good business—it’s part of our identity,” says Condonopoulos. “We’re proud to give back to the people who continue to support us year after year.”

So, if you are looking for great food at great prices in a fun and entertaining atmosphere, Theo’s in Penticton has you covered.

After five decades, Theo's remains what it has always been, a place to gather, celebrate and share authentic Greek cuisine in the heart of Penticton. On Dec. 9, the restaurant is planning a big celebration to mark 50 years of uninterrupted service. You are invited to celebrate with it and become a part of the next chapter.

Theo's offers dine-in, take-out, delivery, banquet and catering and is located at 675 Main Street in Penticton. For reservations, call 250 492-4019 or go to its website: https://bit.ly/4rube08.