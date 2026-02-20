Think Local

Where thoughtful design meets convenient living; introducing Noble’s new rental homes

New rental homes at Noble

Photo: Contributed Noble is inviting the public to come out to its First Look event on Feb. 28 and March 1.

Designed for modern urban living, Noble is a boutique rental building positioned near Kelowna’s vibrant Landmark District. A carefully curated collection of rental homes, Noble balances in-home comfort with easy access to the city’s most connected urban amenities. With a wide variety of suite types, from studios all the way to three-bedroom townhomes, there is a perfect space for everyone.

To celebrate its upcoming opening, Noble will be hosting a First Look event in one week, on Saturday, Feb 28, and Sunday, March 1, inviting the community to explore the building, experience the residences firsthand, and learn more about its amenities and offerings.

Inspiring a lifestyle designed to elevate everyday living

Whether you enjoy relaxation or recreation, residents have access to wellness amenities curated to elevate everyday living. Noble’s amenities are crafted for gathering, hosting and connecting with friends and loved ones.

It begins with a spacious rooftop terrace with lounge seating, fire bowl tables and a sauna, with a downtown Kelowna backdrop, Okanagan Lake and Knox Mountain. A couple of floors down, residents can enjoy a theatre room complete with comfy lounge seats, counter with sink and mini fridge. All you need to bring is the popcorn.

For entertaining or watching the big game, Noble offers an inviting family room complete with a TV sitting area, kitchen and dining table that comfortably seats eight.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the bright, expansive, state-of-the-art gym, including an enclosed spin studio with Peloton bikes and screens for virtual classes.

Additional amenities include a pet wash and dog run, bike wash and maintenance station with dedicated storage, as well as lockers conveniently located on almost every floor. For those who work remotely, Noble offers a well-appointed coworking space with a bookable boardroom, worktop spaces and an outdoor patio with high-top tables—perfect for unwinding after an end-of-day meeting.

For added peace of mind, residents benefit from a responsive on-site property manager, whose hospitality-focused approach turns everyday living into a consistently positive experience.

Welcoming homes, convenience and walkability

Noble’s rental experience reflects how people actually live today. Combining flexibility with a true sense of permanence, thoughtful design with everyday function, and walkability. This offers a true sense of home in a neighbourhood ideally situated close to everything you want.

Each residence is designed with quality finishes and practical comforts that create a welcoming canvas for daily life. As a resident, you can look forward to coming home to a contemporary space that is filled with natural light and features upgraded finishes and a full six-piece appliance package all to enable you to comfortably personalize your home.

Ideally located, Noble is within walking distance to downtown amenities, transit, Okanagan Lake, the rail trail for cycling, Parkinson Recreation Centre and the Landmark District.

Join Noble for the First Look event

Taking place next week, Saturday, Feb 28, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday, March 1, between noon and 4 p.m., the event at 1550 Noble Court in Kelowna offers an opportunity to preview the building, tour the show suites, and learn more about what Noble has to offer first-hand. Space is limited and RSVP is encouraged. Can’t make it in for the event? Connect with [email protected] to schedule a private tour of the show suites.

You can RSVP for the First Look event here.

Move in this spring, and discover the difference with Noble. For more information or to book a tour, email [email protected] or visit noblekelowna.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.